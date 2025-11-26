Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF $RSPF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

RSPF opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $313.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

