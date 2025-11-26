Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. Quarry LP grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,669.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Fulton Financial by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 3.0%

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

