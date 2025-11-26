Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF $FLRG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 79,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 272.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

