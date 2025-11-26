Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,858,000 after buying an additional 1,616,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after acquiring an additional 769,700 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,211,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 727,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after acquiring an additional 375,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 213,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.46.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

