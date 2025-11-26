Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of EFIV stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $66.40.
About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
