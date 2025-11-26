Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $454,000 Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $909.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $318.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.27 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $537,477.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 197,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,666.56. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,068.53. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $46.00 price target on Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

