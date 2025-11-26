Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $467,000 Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,269,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,345.68. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 86,161 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $1,269,151.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,873,088 shares in the company, valued at $42,320,586.24. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 705,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,610,749. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
