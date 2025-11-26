Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $467,000 Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%.The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADPT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,269,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,345.68. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 86,161 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $1,269,151.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,873,088 shares in the company, valued at $42,320,586.24. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 705,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,610,749. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.