Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,558 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $AFB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 328.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.0502 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Garry L. Moody purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,445. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.