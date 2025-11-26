Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF $JUNW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JUNW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter worth $395,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Price Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.38. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

