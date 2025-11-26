Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 77.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 570,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 437,688 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 335.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

