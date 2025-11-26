Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 528,676 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackrock Tcp Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,514,000. North Ground Capital boosted its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 1,209.0% in the first quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 365,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 337,116 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the second quarter worth about $822,000.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Up 2.1%

Blackrock Tcp Capital stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Announces Dividend

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.The company had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -769.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackrock Tcp Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackrock Tcp Capital

Blackrock Tcp Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.