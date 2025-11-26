Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,792 Shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 26.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 491,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 104,248 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 205,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 232,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 1.4%

NMFC stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Mountain Finance

Insider Buying and Selling at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 106,691 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,370,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,746,981.46. This represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam B. Weinstein acquired 49,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 652,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,474.70. This trade represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.