Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. $IGIC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in International General Insurance by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 19.3% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 1,293.5% during the first quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in International General Insurance by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.23. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International General Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

