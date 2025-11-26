Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,330 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,330 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRS opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other Leonardo DRS news, COO John Baylouny sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $370,534.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,445.83. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $806,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,436.10. This represents a 24.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $1,654,006. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

