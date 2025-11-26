Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,090 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials $UYG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,090 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 26.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UYG opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $63.09 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $827.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.38.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

