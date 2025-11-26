Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,160 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 184.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000.

BATS OMFS opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $44.31.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

