Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,471 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF $PFM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $187,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $367,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

