Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,183 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JPEM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 345,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 111,774 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 191,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $360.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

