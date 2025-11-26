Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $491,000 Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF $FSEC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSEC opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

