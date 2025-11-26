Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,255,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 615,762 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

