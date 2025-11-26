Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of LEA opened at $108.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lear has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,825,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lear by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,891,000 after buying an additional 299,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lear by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,060,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

