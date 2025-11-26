Evercore ISI Increases Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $52.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Magna International from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE MGA opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. Magna International has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 385.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 115.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

