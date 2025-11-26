Evercore ISI Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $20.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBLY. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 187,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

