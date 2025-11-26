Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,170 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

