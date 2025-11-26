Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $245,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,266,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,600,000 after purchasing an additional 559,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expand Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,029,000 after acquiring an additional 170,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $624,083,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ EXE opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $123.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.