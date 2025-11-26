Farrow Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Farrow Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The firm has a market cap of $825.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

