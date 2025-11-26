Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

