Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF $FFSM Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of FFSM opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

