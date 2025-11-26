Fielder Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $311,157,662,000 after buying an additional 5,005,297 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,099,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,790,933,000 after purchasing an additional 984,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $276.97 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $280.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

