Financial Comparison: Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) vs. SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) and SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Get Solstice Advanced Mat alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solstice Advanced Mat and SIFCO Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solstice Advanced Mat $3.81 billion 1.95 N/A N/A N/A SIFCO Industries $83.66 million 0.47 -$5.38 million ($0.13) -48.85

Profitability

Solstice Advanced Mat has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.

This table compares Solstice Advanced Mat and SIFCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solstice Advanced Mat N/A N/A N/A SIFCO Industries -4.35% -18.70% -5.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat and SIFCO Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solstice Advanced Mat 0 2 1 0 2.33 SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Solstice Advanced Mat presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Solstice Advanced Mat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solstice Advanced Mat is more favorable than SIFCO Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solstice Advanced Mat beats SIFCO Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

About SIFCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. In addition, the company provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.