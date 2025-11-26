First Horizon Corporation $FHN Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,579.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on First Horizon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

