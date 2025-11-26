First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.35 and traded as high as C$29.81. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$29.50, with a volume of 1,689,870 shares trading hands.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.30 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The firm has a market cap of C$24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%.The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,017,100. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. Insiders have acquired 10,474 shares of company stock valued at $304,575 over the last three months. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.