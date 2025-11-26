First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF $FSMB Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

