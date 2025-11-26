First Western Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.17 and its 200 day moving average is $216.20. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

