Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $476.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.41 and its 200 day moving average is $499.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

