Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $86.98 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 424,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,692 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $276.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $280.38.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Melius raised their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
