Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,997,873 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,638,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $61,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,055 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 28.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,172,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,115,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

