FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. This trade represents a 70.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $312,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 263.92%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

