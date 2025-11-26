FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. This trade represents a 70.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $312,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on FSK
FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.10.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 263.92%.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FS KKR Capital
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.