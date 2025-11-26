Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.76 and traded as low as GBX 600. Future shares last traded at GBX 618.80, with a volume of 635,720 shares.

Future Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 636.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £602.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

Future declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Future Company Profile

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

