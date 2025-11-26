GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

GAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of GAP opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 243,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $5,789,784.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,453,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,261,250.46. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $11,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,829,502 shares in the company, valued at $64,795,595.80. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 943,064 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,784. Company insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in GAP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GAP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

