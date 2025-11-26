Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 244.0% during the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.36 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

