H. B. Fuller Company $FUL Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of H. B. Fuller worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 25.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in H. B. Fuller by 612.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUL opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

H. B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%.The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $413,038.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,165.58. The trade was a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,700.26. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

