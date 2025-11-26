Halliburton Company $HAL Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 34.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 387,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,363,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,147,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,696 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,321,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,830,000 after acquiring an additional 208,356 shares during the last quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zephirin Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

NYSE HAL opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

