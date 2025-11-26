Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.63% from the stock’s previous close.

HRMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.34 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.The company had revenue of $239.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 166.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 207,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $6,035,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,219.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 488,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 473,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

