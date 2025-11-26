Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.34 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

