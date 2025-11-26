HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HealthWarehouse.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.1090. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.1090, with a volume of 1,764 shares trading hands.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Down 9.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

