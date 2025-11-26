HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,735 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $255,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 21.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 0.99. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 95.69%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

