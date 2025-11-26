Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.8571.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,123,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 128,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.