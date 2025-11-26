HSBC Has Lowered Expectations for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HSBC from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of CF stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 77.0% in the first quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,640,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,220,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

