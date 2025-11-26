Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

TSE HBM opened at C$22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.87. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.49 and a 12 month high of C$24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.22%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

